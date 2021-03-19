Horry County Schools to offer virtual learning again in September

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parents and students in Horry County schools will have the opportunity to enroll in the district’s virtual program again in September.

An email sent to some district staff members on Friday says parents of students “enrolled in Horry County Schools for the 2021-22 school year will have the opportunity to commit for their students to participate in the K-12 HCS Virtual program.”

Parents will receive an email between April 19 and April 30 offering them the option. No action is required if parents want their students to attend a brick-and-mortar school for the 2021-22 school year.

Prior to making a commitment, the district recommends parents learn more about the virtual program by visiting the district’s website. Parents also may want to speak with teachers, a guidance counselor or school administration.

All commitments to attend the K-12 HCS Virtual program are final, according to the district. Once a parent submits a commitment to attend the K-12 HCS Virtual program for the 2021-22 school year, they will not be able to change their decision.

There will be no other opportunities to select a different instructional setting for the first semester of the 2021-22 school year.