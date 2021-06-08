Horry County Schools to remove plexiglass barriers this summer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County schools will remove the protective plexiglass barriers used in classrooms this summer before the start of school in the fall.

Workers will remove the panels, which were installed to protect students and staff members during the pandemic, over the summer in time for the start of the fall semester, the district announced at Monday night’s board of education meeting.

In April, some teachers complained that the barriers were falling apart and dirty. They also said the plexiglass was contributing to overcrowding in some classrooms. The district said it was waiting for guidance from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control before making a decision to remove the barriers.

The district also said in April that it had spent more than $5 million on plexiglass installation and was working on a plan to repurpose the glass once it was no longer needed.