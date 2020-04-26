Horry County Schools free student meal services to resume

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Free meal services for students of Horry County Schools will resume Monday, the district announced.

The services are able to resume through May 8 with the support of Operation BBQ Relief, an organization formed in May 2011 to help Joplin, Missouri in the wake of a tornado.

The venture was made possible through the South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina National Guard, district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said in a press release Sunday.

The school district said it will continue bus-delivered meals and 13 pick up locations.

The district says it is pleased to help Horry County students ‘with the many challenges facing families in our area.’

The services will run from Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 8.

View a complete list of the 13 pick-up locations and bus-delivery locations.

