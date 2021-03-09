Horry County Schools to transition 4 more schools to 5-day, in-person learning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools announced Tuesday the next four schools that will move to five-day, in-person learning.

Early College High School, North Myrtle Beach High School, Scholars Academy, and Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology will all begin five-day, in-person learning March 16, the district said.

The move brings the entire North Myrtle Beach attendance area back to five-day, in-person learning.

The district hopes to finish plexiglass installation in all schools by the end of March.

