Horry County Schools unveils conceptual design of new Whittemore Park Middle School

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Schools Facilities Committee on Monday unveiled the conceptual design of the new Whittemore Park Middle School.

The committee believes the design is very functional and no space was wasted. The design will be 39 acres and next to a new McLeod Hospital on El Bethel Road.

A legacy room will be created to celebrate the history of the Whittemore Community and board members were asked to find photographs or sentimental memories to add to the room. Board member Janet Graham thanked the design team and thinks the community will be excited about the legacy room.

The building will have public parking in the front and the committee discussed having a possible partnership with the hospital.

There were six meetings and several site visits to get to this point.