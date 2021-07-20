Horry County Schools wants input on how to spend $125M from American Rescue Plan

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools is asking for input on how to spend more than $125.2 million allocated to the district from the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III).

The money will be spent over the next three years and at least 20% of the funds must be used to deal with learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the district. The other 80% can be spent on any other activity area allowed by the federal government.

Stakeholders identified five priorities for addressing the learning loss in a survey sent out to ask for input on the Safe Return to In-Person and Continuity of Services Plan earlier in the summer. Those priorities are:

Offering tutoring as a support for student learning Providing after-school programs to support student learning Engaging families through attendance support, social-emotional learning, mental health and wellness resources, and college readiness Providing summer learning opportunities for student learning Enhancing/promoting parent-teacher conferences and communication

Those looking to take the survey can find it on the Horry County Schools website. The survey will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 26.