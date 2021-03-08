Horry County Schools will continue to add plexiglass, despite concerns from some parents, staff

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County School Board leaders say they’ll continue to add plexiglass barriers in all classrooms despite concerns from some parents and staff.

“I don’t know when we’re going to remove the plexiglass from the schools, we will look to DHEC, for guidance along those lines,” Horry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey said.

Maxey added that, “for now we’re just getting started. For now we’re looking at vaccination of employees so for now and for the foreseeable future, the plexiglass is going to stay in place.”

Maxey said vaccination of teachers and staff is a top priority as the state transitions to Phase 1B.

All staff members that expressed interest in being vaccinated were contacted by Conway Medical Center (CMC) to set up their appointments.

CMC will hold a vaccination event this upcoming Friday and Saturday for Horry County School staff and others in Phase 1B.

“Hopefully this tremendous progress that we’re seeing in our fight with COVID-19 is going to continue and continue to move forward in a positive way,” Maxey said.

Maxey also provided an update on large gatherings within the schools including graduation, athletic events and proms.

“We have those dates and we’re gonna have graduation ceremonies then and the ceremony will be in accordance with whatever the conditions are,” Maxey said.

Maxey said he plans to follow Governor McMaster’s latest restrictions on large gatherings saying that all schools must follow the orders of limited attendance to 50% or fewer than 250 people.

The following graduation dates for Horry County Schools are available here.