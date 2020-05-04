Horry County Schools won’t give out assignments after May 15

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools won’t give out new assignments after May 15, Director of Strategic Communications and Community Engagement, Lisa Bourcier said.

No assignments will be given to elementary, middle, or high school students, and beginning on May 18, students can continue to work on and submit assignments through the end of the school year, Bourcier said. Services and support for students with special needs and English Learner students will continue.

The last day for students is June 3. Arrangements will be made by the schools for students to turn in devices, textbooks, and other school items, including picking up personal items, including yearbooks and awards.

LATEST HEADLINES: