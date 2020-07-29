Horry County sees increase in domestic violence cases during pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Arrests for domestic violence have increased in Horry County since the state’s “home or work” order was lifted.

An Horry County Police Department crime report shows overall crime has decreased since the state partially reopened, however calls for domestic violence have increased during the pandemic.

Horry County police responded to nearly 350 domestic violence calls in May and June.

An increase of more than 100 cases from 2018 and nearly 50 from 2019.

However, not all calls resulted in an arrest.

15th Circuit Court Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says domestic violence cases are some of the hardest to prosecute as many survivors return to abusers or out of fear of testifying.

His office has seen an increase in domestic violence charges during the pandemic as well.

Richardson says punishment for domestic violence have become more harsh, giving survivors an opportunity to get help.

“There are things that we can do along the way and have been doing. Hats off to the Justice Center for doing a lot of that heavy lifting,” said Richardson.

The Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties crisis center’s housing has been full during the pandemic.

Operating at limited capacity to abide by CDC guidelines, FJC is focusing on the protection and housing of survivors.

“We have seen an increase of in the number of cases involving more weapons as opposed to a physical nature,” said Kim Parsons, Executive Director of the FJC.

Survivors are able to work with FJC who can file personal protection orders against an abuser.

“Most people at this point are still wanting to get that order to make them feel safe,” said Parsons.

In cases involving a weapon, PPO filing is quickly done while the suspect is in jail.

“If the perpetrator is arrested and they’re released and the order is put into process and it’s taking place, often times that perpetrator will run,” said Parsons.

FJC and housing placement operates in Georgetown, but 60% of clients are from Horry County.

If you are involved or know someone who is in a domestic violence situation, FJC encourages you to call 844-208-0161.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1−800−799−7233.