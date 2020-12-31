Horry County sees lowest employment rate since 2016

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County is still feeling the impact of April’s shutdown.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says the county’s 2020 employment rate is the lowest it’s been since 2016.

The department says part of the reason is because people stopped looking for jobs after receiving unemployment benefits, boosting the unemployment rate.

“If you remove them from the equation then naturally you’re unemployment rate is going to fall as well. So all things aren’t equal whenever you look at the unemployment rate,” said Brian Nottingham, SCDEW Director of the Labor Market Division.

The department says the unemployment rate dropped the county’s employment rate by nearly 3%.

This years the employment rate was at it’s lowest in April and bounced back on trend in June.

The department reports nearly 9,000 people stopped working this November compared to last.

“That was a big jump in November. No doubt about that. We’re not going to try and sugarcoat that, but the pattern is consistent. A lot of it is indeed COVID related,” said Nottingham.

Nottingham says focusing on the tourism season ahead is vital.

“This is your slow time. You guys hit April, May, June, you need to be building towards that crescendo in both the tourism industry jobs and the tourists coming down here. If we can’t get that going on time, you’re going to have another stunted tourism season and weaker numbers next year, too,” said Nottingham.

The department says it may take some time for the employment rate to improve.

“Certainly if we can maintain where we’re at and have the vaccine get out, have people get more comfortable. God help us, be up and running in time for the tourist, I think we should see our numbers overall levels of employment return to where they were before,” said Nottingham.