Horry County Council votes unanimously to postpone major funding agreement with SCDOT for I-73

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to postpone a major funding agreement they have with SCDOT for I-73.

The contract was supposed to begin June 30, but Horry County Council’s vote pushes that back to October 1.

In November, the county pledged to give $25 million a year towards the I-73 project.

That money is supposed to come from hospitality tax revenue, but cities and towns are suing the county over control of that money.

Those cities and towns want to keep the money in their own borders for infrastructure and public safety.

A dozen Grand Strand lawyers have filed a bill last month that would allow Horry County to continue to collect those hospitality tax dollars.

However, legislative session ended for the year, so the bill won’t be discussed until January.