Horry County sheriff’s deputy dies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County sheriff’s deputy has died, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Kent Gause died Monday morning in his home, according to the department. He worked as transport duty and had more than 35 years of law enforcement experience.

“His smiles were infectious and his trademark hugs and ‘I love you’s’ were staples in our organization,” J. Reuben Long Detention Center Director Marcus Rhodes said in a statement.

Gause recently became an ordained minister at Cedar Branch Baptist Church.