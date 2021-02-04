Horry County Sheriff’s Office partners with sex offender registry app

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with a sex offender registry app, the public service agency announced Thursday.

The app, OffenderWatch Safe Virtual Neighborhood, shows users where nearby registered sex offenders live. It can also send free alerts when a registered sex offender moves into a user’s area. 

The basic version of the app is free.

A paid version includes a feature that monitors a child’s phone activity and sends an alert if a registered sex offender contacts the child, or if the child lingers near a sex offender’s registered address.

