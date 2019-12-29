Horry County Sheriff’s Office remembers fallen lieutenant 18 years later

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County lieutenant was killed 18 years ago Sunday and the department is marking the day by remembering him.

Lieutenant Randy Gerald was fatally shot Dec. 29, 2001. The department posted on Facebook Sunday morning to honor him.

Courtesy: Horry County Sheriff’s Office

“It’s been 18 years since we saw your face,” the post read. “We miss you everyday. Thank you for your service and ultimate sacrifice.”

Lt. Gerald was on his way home from a shift at J. Reuben Long when he stopped at what he thought was a wreck on Highway 701 North.

When he pulled over to an adjacent parking lot, he noticed a man with a pistol arguing with a woman. The man approached Lt. Gerald’s vehicle and fatally shot him, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooter tried to kill the woman as well by firing shots as she fled, the sheriff’s office said. Following a 24-hour-long manhunt, Boyd Meekins was apprehended. He is serving a life sentence for Lt. Gerald’s death.