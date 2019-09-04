Breaking News Alert
Dorian now a category 2 storm, located 100 miles off the Florida Coast
Horry County Solid Waste Authority releases revised schedule due to Dorian

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Solid Waste Authority has released a revised schedule due to Hurricane Dorian.

Recycling Centers:

  • Wednesday, September 4: normal operating hours, depending on weather conditions
  • Thursday, Sept. 5: all recycling centers closed
  • Friday, Sept. 6: all recycling centers scheduled to be open at 7:00 a.m. will open at 12 p.m., if possible. All recycling centers scheduled to open at 1 p.m. will open at 1 p.m., if possible.
  • Saturday, Sept. 7: all recycling centers will operate under normal operating hours – 7 a.m. -7:00 p.m., if possible
  • Dumping garbage at a closed recycling center is illegal and violators are subject to prosecution.

SWA Landfill:

  • Wed., Sept. 4: normal operating hours, depending on weather conditions
  • Thu., Sept. 5: closed
  • Fri., Sept. 6: landfill will open at 12 p.m., if possible
  • Sat., Sept. 7, normal operating hours if possible

SWA Material Recovery Facility:

  • Wed., Sept. 4: normal operating hours, depending on weather conditions
  • Thu., Sept. 5: closed
  • Fri., Sept. 6: will open at 7 a.m., if possible
  • Sat., Sept. 7: normal operating hours, if possible

