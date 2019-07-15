Horry County, Surfside Beach fire crews fight fire at store on S. Hwy 17 Business

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC AREA (WBTW) – Horry County and Surfside Beach fire crews fought a fire at a store on South Highway 17 Business on Monday morning.

The call for the fire was around 6:39 a.m. at 1610 S. Highway 17 Business, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR crews were joined by crews from the Surfside Beach Fire Department.

Photo: HCFR Twitter

The fire was brought under control with help from the building’s sprinkler system, the tweet said. Crews checked for hot spots and ventilated the building during the overhaul process.