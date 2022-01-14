Horry County SWA holds public meeting over expanding county’s only landfill

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Solid Waste Authority held a public meeting Friday to talk about its proposed plan to expand the county’s only landfill.

The landfill, located along Highway 90, is the only landfill in Horry County. The Solid Waste Authority said an expansion is needed.

“It’ll extend the life of the landfill and by expanding the life of the landfill, it will give Horry County residents a place to put their garbage for years to come,” said Mike Bessant, assistant executive director with Horry County Solid Waste Authority.

The landfill currently collects 265,000 tons of waste per year. The expansion will allow the landfill to collect up to 750,000 tons of waste per year.

“It’s just expanding the life of the landfill by eight years, up to 2051,” Bessant said.

Some Highway 90 residents said they’re worried about the landfill expansion causing future flooding.

“It could impact people that live downstream that could get more because of all the extra filling,” said Amelia Wood, a resident along Highway 90.

“Even during [Hurricane] Matthew, we did not have any flooding issues on the landfill at all and we don’t wee where it will have any effect in the future,” Bessant said in response to the flooding concerns.

The Solid Waste Authority has filed a permit with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to expand the landfill. Another public meeting will be held March 23.