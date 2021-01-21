Horry County teen receives special parade after spending holidays in hospital due to COVID-19, Leukemia

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — An Horry County teen received a special holiday parade from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Police after spending the holidays in the hospital due to COVID-19 and a cancer diagnosis.

13-year-old Ariel Griffith was released from Grand Strand Regional Medical Center last week, so Myrtle Beach Fire Department lead a parade with Santa for Griffith.

“Good luck to Ariel and her family, and know that we’re here for you,” the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said.

The family has a GoFundMe set up to help pay for medical expenses.

