Horry County to consider ending mask ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council will consider ending its mask ordinance at Tuesday’s council meeting.

News13 reported last week that Council Chair Johnny Garder was proposing to add the resolution to the next meeting, and it is now officially on the agenda.

The mask ordinance was extended last week as part of a consent agenda, meaning everything in that group was voted on as one item. Garder said by proposing a resolution to end the ordinance, it would allow council to debate the issue.

“Just to be clear, this is not about whether the facemask resolution should have passed,” Gardner said in a Facebook post last week. “This is about whether council should have been allowed to debate the issue.”

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. Count on News13 for updates.