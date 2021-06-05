Horry County to lift ban on outdoor burning, officials say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of Horry County will be lifted Sunday morning, county officials said Saturday afternoon.

The ban, in place since April because of drought conditions, will be lifted at 8 a.m. Sunday. However, officials said it is still important to continue to follow all county regulations for outdoor burning.

All open burning requires you to contact the South Carolina Forestry Commission 800-986-5404 before a fire is started.

“We remind our citizens that even in the time when the burning ban is not in place, we ask for their consideration and due diligence when actively involved in open burning,” the county said. “Always remember to lean on the side of safety, and do not burn in windy or dry conditions.”

Drought conditions continue across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions despite some areas receiving several inches of rain in the past 24 hours. The heaviest rain appears to have been in the Georgetown area where 4 inches has been reported since Friday afternoon.

Lake City, in Florcence County, received 2.5 to 3 inches of rain in places, while Myrtle Beach recorded .75 inches in the past 24 hours.