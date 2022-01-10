Horry County to limit capacity inside government buildings due to increase in COVID-19 cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County government will begin limiting the number of people allowed inside buildings after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The government offices currently have 63 positive cases and 53 employees in quarantine while they await test results, according to a press release.

Anyone entering the buildings is strongly encouraged to wear a mask, and anyone planning to visit to the Horry County Government and Justice Center should be prepared to check in with staff located in the atrium of the facility.

Until further notice, the South Strand office for the Auditor is closed and the Treasurer’s Office at this location is drive thru only. The other locations of these offices remain open to the public, but occupancy in the lobbies will be limited.

The M.L. Brown Public Safety Building, Police Precincts, and Fire Stations will be accepting visitors by appointment and on a space available basis.

The Horry County government said as conditions continue to change, additional changes to services and accessibility may become necessary.