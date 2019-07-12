Horry County to receive $64M in road repairs from SCDOT

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Drivers in South Carolina are paying a few extra pennies at the pump this year.

The state’s gas tax rose an additional two cents at the beginning of July, and that money will be used by the South Carolina Department of Transportation to fund road repair projects.

Horry County is set to receive nearly $64 million from the gas tax money to repair 29 roads and make improvements to several rural roads in the area. SCDOT plans to repave 94 miles of roads total in the county.

The gas tax began in 2017, starting out at an extra two cents per gallon; it will rise an additional two cents each year until 2022.

SCDOT says the gas tax has generated around $200 million to fix roads so far.

Some people who live in Horry County are looking forward to the improvements SCDOT has planned for some of the area’s roads.

“I’m glad that they’re finally doing something about it. It’s been a long time coming,” Lorie Brown, an Horry County resident said.

“We need the roads paved, no doubt about that,” Maurice Jackson, who lives in Horry County said.

In 2022, drivers will pay an additional 12 cents per gallon at the pump, but for some locals, it’s a price they’re willing to pay for smooth, safe roads.

“It’s a little harder nowadays, but I guess it’s worth it to fix the roads,” Brown said.

“If it’ll help us and help our roads, I don’t see a problem with that,” Jackson said.

The majority of the 29 Horry County roads on the list to be repaved by SCDOT are in the construction phase, meaning they have already received bids and are beginning work.

To view a full list of the gas tax road projects throughout South Carolina, click here.