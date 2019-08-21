Horry County to reduce number of hurricane shelters this year based on use during Hurricane Florence

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County plans to reduce the number of hurricane shelters available this year based on use during Hurricane Florence.

Officials announced the plan on Tuesday during the county’s public safety meeting.

About 9,000 people were expected to go to shelters during Hurricane Florence, but only about 2,700 went, officials said. The county will reduce the number of shelters to five, with a capacity of 6,000 people.

Randy Webster, with Horry County Emergency Management, said it becomes a resource issue when trying to get DSS, Red Cross, and law enforcement together to man shelters.

For more on the county’s emergency management operations, visit Horry County Government’s website here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: