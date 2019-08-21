Horry County to reduce number of hurricane shelters this year based on use during Hurricane Florence

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County plans to reduce the number of hurricane shelters available this year based on use during Hurricane Florence.

Officials announced the plan on Tuesday during the county’s public safety meeting.

About 9,000 people were expected to go to shelters during Hurricane Florence, but only about 2,700 went, officials said. The county will reduce the number of shelters to five, with a capacity of 6,000 people.

Randy Webster, with Horry County Emergency Management, said it becomes a resource issue when trying to get DSS, Red Cross, and law enforcement together to man shelters.

