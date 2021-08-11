Horry County warns of increased wait time for those needing ambulance

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County issued a warning that there could be an increased wait time for those who need an ambulance.

Horry County said due to COVID-19 increases and hospitals being at or near capacity, ambulance availability is reduced. The county said the amount of time crews are spending at hospitals has increased while waiting for hospital bed availability.

The county also said ambulances now have to travel farther than normal to respond to emergencies across the county, which can increase wait time.

The county said it will continue to communicate with hospitals to get through the challenges.