Horry County works to obtain funding for potential flood mitigation buyout program

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders now work to obtain federal funding from HUD or FEMA to implement a flood mitigation buyout program for flood-prone areas.

“Currently what we’re doing right now is working with HUD to procure funding on that end to help relocate people. I do think that’s a very important part of the equation is relocating people out of effected areas,” Horry County councilman, Cam Crawford said.

The state of South Carolina is still waiting on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to approve the state’s action plan and release the funds, according to the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office.

Individuals cannot apply for buyouts. Cities and counties will need to apply to the SCDRO to identify potential buyout areas. Those areas will be ranked for each application phase, and SCDRO’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Steering Committee will make the final determination for which buyout project areas receive funding. Once a project is approved, the city or county will contact eligible land owners to participate, according to the SCDRO.

The city of Conway implemented a buyout program following flooding from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The city has spent $2.75 million from FEMA so far to buy out around 30 homes. Around 20 additional homes will be bought out soon.

“It’s sad for those homeowners that were there, that have lived there, that want to be there because they’ve been there all their lives, but at the same time, it gives them somewhat of an out. It won’t make them whole, but it will make them be able to get something for their property to move forward,” Taylor Newell, Conway city spokesperson said.

Neighbors in Rosewood hope a potential buyout program would help them move forward too.

“If the program buyout works out, it would help me and a lot of other people here to go (find another place) to live. We cannot continue to live here and worry about the water coming up every year,” Emon Valez, who has lived in Rosewood for 34 years said.

Horry County spokesperson, Kelly Moore said the timeline of a potential buyout would vary depending on the source of the funding. The county will have an update on the flood resiliency plan this Spring.