HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 22 between Highways 905 and 90 because a beachbound lane is closed due to a two-vehicle crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched at 3:08 p.m. and that no one was taken to the to the hospital.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.