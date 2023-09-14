HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 22 between Highways 905 and 90 because a beachbound lane is closed due to a two-vehicle crash.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched at 3:08 p.m. and that no one was taken to the to the hospital.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.