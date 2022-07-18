HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect is in custody after one person was killed and another injured early Monday morning in a shooting near Longs in Horry County, police said.

It happened on Ashmun Road near Freemont, Horry County police said in a Facebook post.

The injured person was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

No additional information was immediately available, but police said there is no risk to the community.

The investigation is continuing.

