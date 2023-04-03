HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person was taken to the hospital Sunday night after a head-on crash on Highway 501 near Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 30-year-old Conway resident died in the three-vehicle crash, which happened at about 7:50 p.m. near Willie James Road, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said. A 52-year-old Conway resident was hurt and taken by EMS to Grand Strand hospital.

According to Ridgeway, A 2010 Nissan SUV and a 2018 Nissan sedan were traveling north on Highway 501 when the SUV sideswiped the sedan. The SUV then went across the grassy median and into the southbound lanes where it collided head-on with a 2018 Dodge SUV.

She driver of the Nissan SUV died in the crash, while the Dodge SUV driver was taken to the hospital, Ridgeway said. The driver of the Nissan sedan was not hurt.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash, which is being investigated by the highway patrol with assistance from Horry County police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.