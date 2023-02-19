HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died Sunday morning in a Conway-area house fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at about 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Lees Landing Circle, off Highway 90, HCFR said.

One person died in the fire and another person was taken to a hospital with injuries, HCFR said. The name of the person who died has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Conway Fire Department and the Horry County Police Department assisted.