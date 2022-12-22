HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others were injured Wednesday evening in a crash near the intersection of Highway 19 and Highway 917 in the Loris area, according to officials.
Crews were called to the two-vehicle crash at 5:41 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
An SUV was traveling south on Highway 917 and a sedan was attempting to turn onto Highway 19 when the crash happened, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A passenger in the SUV was killed in the crash, troopers said. The person’s identity has not been released.
A second passenger in the SUV was taken to a hospital, according to troopers. A third passenger and the driver were not injured.
The driver of the sedan was also hospitalized, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.