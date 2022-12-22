HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others were injured Wednesday evening in a crash near the intersection of Highway 19 and Highway 917 in the Loris area, according to officials.

Crews were called to the two-vehicle crash at 5:41 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

An SUV was traveling south on Highway 917 and a sedan was attempting to turn onto Highway 19 when the crash happened, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A passenger in the SUV was killed in the crash, troopers said. The person’s identity has not been released.

A second passenger in the SUV was taken to a hospital, according to troopers. A third passenger and the driver were not injured.

The driver of the sedan was also hospitalized, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.