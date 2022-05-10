HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and three others injured Monday evening in a head-on crash on Highway 701 in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened about 8:40 p.m. near Copperhead Road, about 4 miles south of Conway, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Tidwell said a 2017 Nissan Sentra was traveling north on Highway 701 and trying to pass another vehicle when it collided head-on with a 2009 Toyota Highlander SUV.

The driver of the Nissan was killed, and three people in the Toyota were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center’s emergency department, Tidwell said. No information was immediately available on the conditions of those who here hurt.

Horry County Fire Rescue and the Conway Fire Department also responded to the crash.

SCHP is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.