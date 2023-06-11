HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash about two miles east of Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened in the area of Hendricks Shortcut Road near Lee Hucks Lane, SCHP said.
A 2005 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Hendricks Shortcut Road when it ran off the road and hit a tree, SCHP said. The driver, the only occupant in the vehicle, died.
