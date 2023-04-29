HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead and another was hurt after a shooting Saturday morning at a bar off Highway 544, according to police.

The shooting happened just after midnight at One n Done bar off Highway 544 near Cox Ferry Road, police said. No victims were found at the scene but two people showed up to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.