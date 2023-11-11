HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after their car crashed while attempting to flee from Horry County police early Saturday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Gary Miller with SCHP said the collision occurred on Old Reaves Ferry Road at about 1:21 a.m. The crash involved a 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan.

The driver, whom is the deceased, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The 2005 Mercedes-Benz was traveling north on Old Reaves Ferry Road attempting to flee from police when the car travelled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned, SCHP said.

News13 has reached out to Horry County police to find out what led up to the crash.

Count on News13 for updates.