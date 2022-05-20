MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on George Bishop Parkway. Only the motorcycle was involved in the crash.
Filipe Santos Abreu, 31, of the Myrtle Beach area, died at Grand Strand Medical Center from injuries in the crash.
No other information was immediately available.