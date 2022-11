HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were dispatched to a working house fire early Sunday morning in the Aynor area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of Green Sea Road, HCFR said.

The fire was contained in a storage room that caused smoke to enter the residence, according to HCFR.

No injuries were reported.

The person displaced will be assisted by the American Red Cross of South Carolina, HCFR said.

The fire remains under investigation.