LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working to clear the scene after a dump truck overturned in the area of East Highway 9 and Charter Drive in Longs.

Crews were sent to the area around 9 a.m. where the dump truck has lanes of traffic blocked and extrication operations were needed, according to HCFR. One person is being transported to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. You are asked to avoid the area while crews work. Count on News13 for updates.