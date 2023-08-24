HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt and three people are displaced after a house fire in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened on Pepperberry Court, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 6:20 p.m.

The fire is under control and the cause of it is under investigation, HCFR said. Conway Fire Department assisted.