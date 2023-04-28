HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured after a four-vehicle crash in the area of Dick Pond Road and Big Block Road, Horry County Fire Rescue said.
HCFR said beach-bound lanes of traffic are blocked. Crews were dispatched at about 5:30 p.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
