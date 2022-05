HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Thursday morning following a crash, according to authorties.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the area of Hickory Hill Circle and Highway 90, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Two vehicles were involved.

One person was trapped inside a vehicle and had to be take out by authorities.

Traffic lanes were blocked, as of 10 a.m. Officials have asked the public to avoid the area.