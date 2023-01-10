SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Tuesday morning after a “large fight” and shooting outside two Horry County bars, according to police.

A police report obtained by News13 says officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 4800 block of Highway 17 Bypass after getting reports of a large fight going on between the Klocker’s Tavern and the Barfield’s Bar & Grill. Officers were also told that a person with a gunshot wound had gone to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Officers went to the hospital to talk to the victim, but the person “was not cooperative,” the report said. The person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

While officers were at the hospital, the report said officers had to disperse a small crowd of people who had gathered after bringing the victim to the hospital.

Officers recovered at least one shell casing from outside the bars, the report said.

The owner of Barfield’s sent the following statement to News13:

“My 1-year-old and I were [awaken] by a phone call from our team member with the news of an incident after closing early this morning. I thank God that our team is safe! Barfield’s is a family bar and has been since before we moved to this new location six months ago. We are just a local family trying to promote locals and families. We have line dancing, karaoke, and local musicians like Stitched Up in every week. We host baby showers and birthday parties nearly every week. The events that transpired off of our property after hours has absolutely no reflection of the Barfield’s family and team.”

No additional information was immediately available.

It’s not the first time police have been called to the area. One person was hurt by glass after a shooting at Klockers in June 2022, and in June 2018, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office filed a petition to close Klocker’s, the Remedies Bar and Grill and Audry’s Lounge for at least a year because of multiple shootings and public-nuisance complaints.

Two of the shootings happened at Audry’s Lounge and were deadly. Larry Wilson Jr. died after being shot three times in the chest on March 24, 2018, and Ickel T. Stanley was shot to death during a fight on July 30, 2015.

In July 2019, Klocker’s and Remedies were allowed to reopen early after having been declared a nuisance business and placed on probation for two years. The agreement with the solicitor’s office allowed the bars to reopen with shorter hours and new safety features in place.

