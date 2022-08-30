HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the area of Highway 707 and Big Block Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 7:51 a.m. to the crash, which blocked traffic in the area.

“Crews are on scene to help mitigate the downed and damaged utilities,” HCFR said. “Please avoid the area to avoid delays, and for the safety of those on scene.”

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the Horry County Police Department are investigating.

