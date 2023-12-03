HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a vehicle crashed and overturned in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The single-vehicle crash happened along Daisy Road near Red Bluff Road, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at about 12:30 p.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
