HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt and traffic is blocked after a two-vehicle crash along Highway 501 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened near Myrtle Ridge Drive, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 6:06 p.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
