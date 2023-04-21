HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road and Highway 90, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 8:48 a.m. and asked people to avoid the area while emergency crews worked at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.