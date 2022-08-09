HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 6:07 a.m. to the crash near Myrtle Ridge Drive and Timber Ridge Road, and lanes of traffic were blocked while crews worked at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

