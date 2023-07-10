HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Dick Pond Road near Surfside Beach, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

One person was taken to the hospital, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at about 5:20 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.