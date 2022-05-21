HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 544, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 1:11 p.m. to the 5500 block of Highway 544. People were asked to avoid the area for the safety of crews working at the scene.

No other information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.