HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a three-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 501 at Highway 22, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
One person was taken to the hospital, HCFR said. An Aynor-bound lane is currently blocked to traffic.
Crews were dispatched at about 1 p.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here