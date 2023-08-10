HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a three-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 501 at Highway 22, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

One person was taken to the hospital, HCFR said. An Aynor-bound lane is currently blocked to traffic.

Crews were dispatched at about 1 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.