HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a vehicle overturned in a crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 5:36 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Finnegan Court and Postal Way. The crash blocked lanes of traffic while crews worked in the area.
No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
